Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $83,000 in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBIV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 948,860 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 149,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 61,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $821.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

