Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,848 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Open Lending worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

