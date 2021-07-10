SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $15,339,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $12,982,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after purchasing an additional 538,073 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151,154 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $675.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.