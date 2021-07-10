TrustVerse (TRV) Price Down 5.4% This Week

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.80 or 0.00882852 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

