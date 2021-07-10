Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) to Buy

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZTCOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ZTE stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44. ZTE has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

