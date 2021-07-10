11,573 Shares in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

