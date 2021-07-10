11,769 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

GLNG opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLNG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

