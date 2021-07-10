Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $29,098.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,145. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.80. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -3.44.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APRN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

