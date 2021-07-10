Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,417 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 628,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 69,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

