Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $171,000 Stock Position in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.20% of WidePoint worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 429.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYY stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.23. WidePoint Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. WidePoint had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

