Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,535 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

