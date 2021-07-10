Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 393 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 473.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $49,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,509.88 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,561.10.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 284 shares of company stock valued at $455,644. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.