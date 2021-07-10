The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

NYSE:AZEK opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.17.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,637,437. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZEK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.