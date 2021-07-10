Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 5,123.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

CNS opened at $80.15 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $82.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.