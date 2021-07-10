USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Position Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,067 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of USNA opened at $101.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $30,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.