Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $184,000 Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,747,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 368,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 210,612 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 740,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 9,051 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $117,753.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,540,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,755 shares of company stock worth $2,023,275. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

