Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 241.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after acquiring an additional 170,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.50 million and a P/E ratio of 76.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $358,558.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,673.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,909 shares of company stock valued at $12,381,341 over the last ninety days.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

