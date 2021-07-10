Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $891.63 million-$920.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.98 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

Shares of PNR opened at $69.30 on Friday. Pentair has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.94.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.