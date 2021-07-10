Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.39 billion-$8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

