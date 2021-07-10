Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $18.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $166.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

