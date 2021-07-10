FIL Ltd Purchases 2,908 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

LSXMK opened at $46.52 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

