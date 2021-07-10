Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,011.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.