FIL Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

