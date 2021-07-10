Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 1,501.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,758 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ingles Markets worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $40,016,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $4,780,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

