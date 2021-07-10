Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 9,793 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 86.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,022 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 412,221 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after purchasing an additional 273,954 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

