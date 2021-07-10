FIL Ltd Sells 2,192,640 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,192,640 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

ZTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.