FIL Ltd Sells 5,436 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 63.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $134.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.43.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

