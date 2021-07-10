Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.75% of MDU Resources Group worth $111,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $35.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.90.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.