FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 212.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $255.71 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

