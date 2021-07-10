Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,224,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,068 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.98% of Xperi worth $113,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xperi by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,538,000 after purchasing an additional 451,595 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Xperi by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 123,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 775,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter valued at $1,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPER. TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

