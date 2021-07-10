Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $114.40 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 880,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $114,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after buying an additional 422,947 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 735.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,492,000 after buying an additional 369,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.75.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $151.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 196.42, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $153.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

