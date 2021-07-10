Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,369 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Boston Scientific worth $115,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,182,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after buying an additional 5,156,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

BSX stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,352 shares of company stock valued at $19,168,812 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

