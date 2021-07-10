Stifel Financial Corp Buys 29,876 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,992,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $13,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 12,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $668,939.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,801,764 shares of company stock valued at $319,693,339. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

