APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 90.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 715,194 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STL. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

NYSE STL opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

