Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

