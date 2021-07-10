APG Asset Management N.V. Has $649,000 Stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Tivity Health worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Tivity Health by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

TVTY opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -188.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.50. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.93.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

