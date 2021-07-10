Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Holdings Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of URBN opened at $39.70 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.