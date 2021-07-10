APG Asset Management N.V. Has $862,000 Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,647 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLCO. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 908,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $5,882,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $16.12 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

