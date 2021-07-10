APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 92,571 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 92,571 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 57,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 32,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

GIL stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIL. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

