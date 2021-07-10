PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock Position Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PPD were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,975,000 after purchasing an additional 781,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PPD by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PPD by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after acquiring an additional 772,535 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in PPD by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,113,000 after acquiring an additional 516,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PPD by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,886,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,211,000 after acquiring an additional 233,064 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $45.85 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.20.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

