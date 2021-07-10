Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Target Price at GBX 3,215.63

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75). Also, insider David Atkins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,239 ($42.32) per share, for a total transaction of £32,390 ($42,317.74).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,136 ($40.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,195.18.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

