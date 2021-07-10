Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REGI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ REGI opened at $64.85 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 219,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.