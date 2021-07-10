Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

OTCMKTS TKAYY opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.