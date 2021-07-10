Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.76

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.76 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 38.55 ($0.50). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 38.55 ($0.50), with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.71. The company has a market capitalization of £23.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.76.

About Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.