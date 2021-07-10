Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading Up 12.6% This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $150,978.88 and $354.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00023386 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003539 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001340 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001167 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.