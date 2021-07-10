Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $901,569.02 and approximately $1,154.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

