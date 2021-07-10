5,653 Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 310,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 148,552 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 69,026 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

LSPD opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

