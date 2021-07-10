Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD opened at $291.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

