EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 106.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,829,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,527,000 after buying an additional 687,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after buying an additional 334,106 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in EVERTEC by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 518,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 323,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $43.91 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

