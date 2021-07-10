Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after buying an additional 262,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $293,347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

